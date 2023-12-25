Esslingen district - Special police forces deployed for man with machete

Special police forces traveled to Unterensingen (Esslingen district) on Christmas Eve because of a possible threat from a man with a machete. Before they were able to apprehend the 58-year-old man in his apartment, he climbed over a balcony railing on the second floor of the building and dropped down, police said on Monday. There, emergency services took him into custody. The man reportedly offered no resistance. He sustained injuries during the jump. He was taken to a clinic. A machete was seized.

Before the special forces were deployed, the 58-year-old man had damaged a parked car and then retreated into his home. All attempts to persuade him to come out of his home failed. Instead, he entrenched himself there, constantly threatening the emergency services. The man was said to be in a state of mental emergency. The 58-year-old is now being investigated for, among other things, damage to property and threats.

