Payment card for refugees - Special municipal payment card options also possible in future

With credit cards for asyl seekers, a nationwide regulation is expected to take effect soon – but local special routes in Thuringia are not excluded. The state government aims to introduce a uniform card for all counties and free cities, according to the Interior Ministry in response to an inquiry by the German Press Agency. "It remains their decision whether they want to join this," the ministry added.

The tender procedure for the nationwide card is currently running, with the granting of the contract to a service provider expected in mid-July. After that, according to the ministry, a framework agreement with the municipal peak associations is to be concluded as soon as possible for a nationwide uniform solution. The counties in Thuringia have been pushing for the introduction of payment cards since the spring and have issued their own cards. In the free cities, according to the current knowledge of the state government, no payment cards have been introduced yet.

Thuringia for flexibly designed cash payment amount

The federal states have recently agreed to limit the cash payment to asyl seekers to 50 Euro per month. Thuringia, like Bremen, had proposed in a protocol declaration instead of monthly 50 Euro in cash a "cash corridor of 50 to 120 Euro" due to different regional conditions. The state government has consistently advocated for the introduction of a flexible payment card, emphasized the Interior Ministry. This would enable the responsible authorities at least to react to individual needs in individual cases and different regional conditions.

No insights into migrations due to regional cards

The state government currently has no insights into returns or migrations from Thuringian communities that can be attributed to the issuance of payment cards, as stated in the ministry's response. The migration commissioner Mirjam Kruppa had already refuted statements by individual municipal politicians that there is a migration of asyl seekers within Thuringia due to regional payment card regulations.

She referred to the fact that for asyl seekers or tolerated persons who have received a payment card in the Thuringian districts, a residence requirement applies. This means that the affected persons can only receive benefits in the district in which they are required to reside.

The payment card is intended to prevent cash payments to brokers or families in the home countries, relieve municipalities in administration, and reduce the incentive for illegal migration.

