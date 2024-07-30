- SPD: More childcare problems with green family minister

In the current term of Green Family Minister Josefine Paul, it has become more challenging for parents of kindergarten children to balance work and family, according to the SPD opposition. Dennis Maelzer, the family policy spokesperson for the SPD state parliament faction, criticized in Düsseldorf that the black-green state government is far from adequately addressing significant personnel and financial gaps. "In February and March alone, more than 3,000 daycare centers had to reduce or completely close their care offerings."

A coalition of independent daycare providers and the Education and Science Union (GEW) also pointed out serious personnel, financial, and quality deficits and called on the state government to provide the necessary resources. The Düsseldorf Family Ministry acknowledged the need for action, for example, to be able to react to short-term staff shortages. The shortage of skilled workers in social and educational professions poses significant challenges to society, it was stated.

The Commission, referred to in the context of addressing these challenges, will be assisted by the Member States. The need for such assistance becomes increasingly apparent as the state government grapples with significant personnel and financial gaps in the daycare sector.

