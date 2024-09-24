SPD members express dissent against their party's asylum policy.

A large number of Social Democrat party members have written an open letter expressing their concern over the party's new asylum policy, which they believe promotes exclusion and discrimination. They criticize the leadership for using a "discourse of exclusion and stigmatization," which has led to proposals to reject refugees at the borders and arbitrarily suspect an entire group of terrorism.

These actions, according to the signatories, are dangerous for democracy and society and they urge the party to return to its core values of freedom, justice, solidarity, and human dignity. They argue that the anti-human narratives and positions of right-wing parties should not be adopted, as this only helps to normalize such views.

In response to a recent Islamist-motivated attack, the government introduced a "security package" that includes tighter asylum laws, more border controls, and deportations to Syria and Afghanistan. The letter's signatories question the legality of many of these measures and call for a humane asylum policy that respects European law and international solidarity.

The letter was signed by numerous politicians and party members, including Berlin's Integration Senator Cansel Kiziltepe and the chairwoman of the SPD's Basic Values Commission, Gesine Schwan. They argue that political decisions should be guided by core values, not by supposed polls or moods.

Entire group wrongly accused of terrorism

