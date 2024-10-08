SPD leaders aim to select Kühnert's successor during the Monday evening meeting.

The SPD top brass is still mulling over a proposal for Kevin Kühnert's replacement as party head, seeing as he stepped down due to health issues. Saskia Esken, one of the party's co-chairs, made the announcement in Berlin, assuring the public that they'd be kept in the loop "as soon as possible" on the decision's outcome. According to Esken, the aim is to "maximize the SPD's position" in the political landscape. Lars Klingbeil, the other co-chair, echoed her sentiments, indicating that the focus is now on Kühnert's health.

Both Esken and Klingbeil expressed their admiration for Kühnert's resolution, attributing it to his health concerns. Klingbeil emphasized Kühnert's unwavering commitment and enthusiasm towards his political pursuits, but acknowledged, "Politics isn't everything."

Klingbeil lauded Kühnert's tenure as party leader, stating he played a crucial role in maintaining the SPD's stability. He also shared their close personal bond, transcending their political alliance.

Esken recognized Kühnert as a "key component" in their social democratic party, applauding his support in her rise to the party leadership, including when she ran against Olaf Scholz, the current federal chancellor, for the internal party community's Juso chair position.

After discussing the potential new party head, Esken mentioned that their goal is to reach the SPD's peak performance, potentially referring to the 'SPD peak' in political influence. Amidst this political transition, Kühnert's dedication towards his health and political aspirations has been commended, even prompting Klingbeil to say, "Politics isn't everything."

Read also: