Saskia Esken - SPD leader sees no danger for the traffic light in FDP survey

SPD leader Saskia Esken sees no danger to the continued existence of the three-party coalition in the FDP member survey on the traffic light coalition. In an interview with the German Press Agency, she made it clear that, regardless of the result, she assumes that the FDP leadership will stand by the traffic light coalition. "Christian Lindner and other members of his leadership team and parliamentary group have spoken out very clearly in favor of remaining in the coalition, and I believe my colleagues will do the same."

Appeal to the responsibility of FDP members

Esken emphasized that the FDP members were only asked about their mood towards the coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP. "I would like the majority of them to be aware of their responsibility for the country," she added. The vote in the survey, which runs until January 1, is not binding for the party and parliamentary group leadership in the Bundestag.

Confidence in Linder's leadership team

The request for a member survey was submitted by 598 FDP members following the disastrous election results for the FDP in Hesse and Bavaria. The result is considered to be a picture of the mood and can fuel the internal party discussion, but without having any immediate consequences. The federal constitution states: "The bodies of the party are not bound by the result of the member survey in their decision-making."

Esken counters speculation about the end of the traffic light coalition

Due to the disagreements between the SPD, Greens and FDP on budgetary policy and other issues, there is increasing speculation that there could be an early election to the Bundestag or a change of coalition. Esken countered such speculation. "This country deserves a government that takes responsibility for the people. And we want to continue to do that."

Coalition to "really take off" in the new year

The SPD chairwoman said that the traffic light coalition wanted to "take the changes we are in the midst of by the horns and shape them, thereby strengthening economic prosperity and cohesion in the country". This spirit had been lost to some extent due to the current crises, but also due to disputes within the traffic light system. "And I very much hope that all coalition partners will now use the Christmas break to recharge their batteries," Esken emphasized. "But then we really have to hit the ground running and make it clear that we are taking joint responsibility for the country."

Traffic light still conceivable as a long-term project

Esken can still imagine working together with the FDP and the Greens beyond this legislative period. "It would still be desirable if we could work together in the long term," she said. "This traffic light system makes it possible - on behalf of society - for different positions to be brought together and for us to work together on measures for a better future."

But no traffic light election campaign in 2025

Nevertheless, Esken does not want to campaign for the traffic light system before the 2025 federal election. "We are campaigning for the SPD and for a good SPD result. We have never campaigned for a coalition, and we won't change that."

Source: www.stern.de