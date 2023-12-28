SPD leader Klingbeil considers AfD candidates to be right-wing extremists

SPD Chairman Lars Klingbeil sees next year's elections and the approval rating for the AfD as "major challenges". "We have to work hard to make the AfD smaller and the democratic parties bigger," Klingbeil told the Böhme-Zeitung newspaper (Thursday). "The best way to do this is to solve the tasks we have been set and take people's everyday concerns seriously." These range from affordable energy to good childcare and good nursing care.

The European elections are at the beginning of June, and in the fall the state parliaments in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg will also be re-elected. The AfD was recently ahead in the polls in all three states. The AfD state association in Saxony was recently classified by the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a confirmed right-wing extremist organization, while the AfD in Thuringia has been classified as such for some time.

Klingbeil: AfD program contents are right-wing extremist

"Anyone who takes on responsibility in the AfD and runs for a seat in the state or federal parliaments is, in my view, a convinced right-wing extremist," said Klingbeil. This is already clear from the party's platform. "However, if citizens tell me at the information stand that they are now voting for AfD because they are angry with the democratic parties, they are not immediately on the right." He wants to win back these disappointed citizens politically, said the SPD chairman. "We have to work hard for this. The AfD is a highly dangerous party because it incites, polarizes and wants to divide this country."

Asked about the possibility of a ban, Klingbeil said that he felt the debate on the subject was growing. "But in Germany there are rightly high hurdles for a ban procedure." He said he had "deep trust in our security authorities, who are monitoring and evaluating developments and - if they believe the line has been crossed - will propose a ban procedure".

The political fight against the AfD

As a politician, his task is the political fight against the AfD. "This involves questions such as: what does the AfD mean for children with disabilities, what does the AfD mean for secure jobs, what about the European Union, from which the AfD would like to leave and thus endanger the jobs of millions of people. The political fight against the AfD is one of the most important tasks for German social democracy," said Klingbeil.

