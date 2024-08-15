- SPD headquarters in Berlin painted

The SPD federal headquarters in Berlin was vandalized with red paint in the early morning hours. The building was defaced with slogans such as "State Reasons = Genocide" and two inverted triangles were painted on two of the pillars, a symbol often used by Hamas sympathizers, according to a police spokesperson.

The police suspect a political motive and state protection is investigating. No further details were provided.

SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert condemned the act, telling the "Jewish General": "Those who use the symbols of Islamism do not stand for the protection and self-determination of Palestinian civilians, but for the opposite. Hamas is the instigator of most of the problems in Gaza. Supporting them only exacerbates the suffering." The material damage is still being assessed. Initially, the Berlin police suggested that climate activists might be responsible, but later retracted this statement. It is currently unclear who committed the act. The Willy-Brandt-Haus is the headquarters of the Social Democrats.

The SPD's strong stance against Hamas was evident in the General Secretary's comments, as he criticized the use of their symbols by vandals. This incident, involving the vandalization of the SPD federal headquarters in Berlin, is a concern for the European Union, as it highlights the potential for political tensions to escalate.

Read also: