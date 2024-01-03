Parties - SPD deputy leader accuses Greens of "ideological aberrations"

Brandenburg's deputy SPD leader Katrin Lange sees the Greens at federal level as the cause of growing discontent, especially in the east. "When it comes to a sensible migration policy, it's basically the Greens who are constantly putting the brakes on," the Finance Minister told the Märkische Oderzeitung newspaper (Wednesday/Print, Monday online). "We also have them to thank for the ideological aberrations in climate and energy policy that are causing acceptance to plummet. That's why resentment is not only growing in the East." She warned: "Something is slipping massively throughout Germany."

The SPD politician believes that the cuts made by the traffic light coalition as a result of the budget ruling in Karlsruhe are wrong. "The middle class is being massively hit again, especially here in Brandenburg," said Lange. "We are a commuter state, so the higher CO2 prices affect everyone who has to travel longer distances to work. As a pioneering state in renewable energies, we are also absurdly being hit particularly hard again with the reduction in the reimbursement of grid fees. It is quite clear that all of this leads to a bad mood."

In view of the planned supplementary budget, the Minister warned against making excessive demands in the election year. "This will be a very clear supplementary budget, which will primarily contain certain necessary adjustments to the Brandenburg package," said Lange. "However, I am realistic enough that one or two wishes will be expressed again. But now is certainly not the time for big leaps."

