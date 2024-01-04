Spanish telephone group Telefónica cuts a good 3400 jobs in its home market

The indebted Spanish telephone group Telefónica is cutting a good 3400 jobs as part of a cost-cutting program in its home market. As the company announced on Wednesday evening, exactly 3421 jobs are to be cut in the first quarter of this year and will primarily affect employees aged 56 and over with at least 15 years of service. Telefónica agreed on the plan with the trade unions.

According to the information provided, the redundancy program will cost the Group around 1.3 billion euros before taxes and is expected to lead to annual savings of 285 million euros on average from 2025. It will now affect up to a fifth of Telefónica employees in the Spanish market. The company has over 100,000 employees worldwide. It is present in twelve countries, including Germany, where its subsidiary Telefónica Deutschland operates the O2 network, as well as Brazil and the UK.

The job cuts that have now become known are lower than recently thought. In December, the trade union announced that Telefónica was planning to cut 5,100 jobs in Spain by 2026. Like other European providers, Telefónica is under cost pressure in the face of fierce competition.

Source: www.ntv.de