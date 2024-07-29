Skip to content
The Spanish king, Felipe VI.

Spanish Royal Family: Summer Vacation with Obstacles

Relax and let your soul dangle? Not quite: Spain's royal family has quite a lot to do at the start of the summer vacation.

At the beginning of the summer vacation, a visit to the Olympic Games in Paris was planned for the Spanish royal couple.

The Spanish Royal Family has begun their traditional summer vacation on Mallorca - this year interspersed with a series of commitments. Last week, King Felipe VI received the dignitaries of the Balearic Islands, including Mallorca, in Palma. However, the 56-year-old then traveled with his wife, Queen Letizia (51), to the opening ceremonies of the Olympic Games in Paris on Friday.

On Saturday, they were relieved by their two daughters, Crown Princess Leonor (18) and Infanta Sofía (17), and flew back to Mallorca. It was initially unknown when the daughters would follow, according to the newspaper "La Razón". During the Games, also expected in Paris was the former Queen Sofía (85), who was the first family member to arrive at the royal summer residence Marivent on Mallorca.

Back on the island, Felipe spent the weekend preparing for a sailing regatta, as reported by the newspaper "Mallorca Magazin". And Letizia added royal glamour to the closing gala of the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest in Palma on Sunday evening, presenting Hollywood star Michael Douglas (79) with the Master of Cinema award for his lifetime achievement.

On the first day of the week, an evening reception was held at the Marivent Palace for personalities from public life and representatives of civil society on the islands, as in previous years. Around 500 guests were invited.

For Felipe, a meeting with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was planned for Tuesday, and the presentation of sailing trophies was scheduled for Saturday, before the uninterrupted part of the vacation was to begin. However, the royal household usually does not disclose the start of the royal summer vacation.

Juan Carlos (86) was not present, as has been the case for several years. The controversial former king lives in desert exile in Abu Dhabi following various scandals.

After the gala event, King Felipe VI returned to preparations for the sailing regatta in Mallorca. The Spanish king, Felipe VI, and Queen Letizia were expected to resume their vacation following Felipe's meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Tuesday.

