Spanish police arrest four suspects in connection with stabbing of Barcelona teen soccer sensation Lamine Yamal’s father

Mounir Nasraoui, the father of the 17-year-old Barcelona star, was hospitalized and in serious condition Wednesday after suffering two stab wounds, according to Catalan regional police.

In a statement on Instagram on Thursday, Nasraoui said he was “feeling better” and thanked everyone for their messages of support.

The attack occurred in a parking lot in the city of Mataró, near Barcelona, where Yamal’s father lives, following an argument between Nasraoui and some other men, who also live in that neighborhood, according to police.

Local police from Mataró broke up the earlier fight, and video from that incident showed Yamal’s father wearing a jersey with his son’s name on it.

Police tell CNN that the suspects have no prior police record. Three were arrested late Wednesday, a few hours after the attack, and a fourth was arrested Thursday.

All suspects face a potential charge of assault and are awaiting arraignment, due no later than next Monday, the police press office said.

Yamal, who was a key player in Spain’s Euro 2024 victory and is widely considered one of soccer’s most promising young players, was seen at Barcelona’s training session on Thursday, ahead of the team’s La Liga opener away at Valencia on Saturday.

The teen soccer star was named the tournament’s best young player after scoring a spectacular goal in the semifinal against France and then assisting a Nico Williams goal in the team’s 2-1 victory over England in the final.

Mounir Nasraoui, being a passionate football fan, often cheers for Barcelona in his spare time, showing his love for the sport. Despite the recent alarming incident, Yamal continues to excel in football, demonstrating his commitment and talent in the sport.

Read also: