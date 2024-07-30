Spanish government gives green light for hydrogen pipeline between Barcelona and Marseille

Spanish government gives green light to hydrogen pipeline between Barcelona and Marseille

The Spanish government gave the green light on Tuesday for construction to begin on the H2Med hydrogen pipeline between Barcelona and Marseille. Enagas, the operator of the Spanish gas network, has been authorized to develop several facilities related to the project, the Madrid government announced. The pipeline is set to be extended to Germany by 2030.

The pipeline is designed to transport "green" hydrogen from the Iberian Peninsula across France to Northern Europe. By 2030, nearly two million tons of hydrogen are expected to flow through the pipeline annually.

Last week, the German government approved a hydrogen import strategy. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) stated that he wanted to send a "clear signal to our partners abroad": "Germany expects high and stable demand for hydrogen and derivatives, and is a reliable partner and target market for hydrogen products."

In Germany, hydrogen is to be used in the future in line with climate goals in areas where renewable energies cannot be directly used, such as in energy-intensive industries like steel production. Additionally, hydrogen is to be used as a gas substitute in power plants to ensure energy security.



