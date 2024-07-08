Spaniards ahead of semi-final clash: France more than just Mbappé

Before the EURO semi-final against Vice World Champions France, the Spaniards have been warned not to focus solely on Superstar Kylian Mbappé of their opponent. "Yes, of course Mbappé is a player who stands out from the others, and we need to be careful," said Leipzig-pro Dani Olmo in an interview with "Mundo Deportivo". "But they have players like Dembelé, Griezmann, Kanté, who is having a very good tournament, Rabiot... Every player who plays on these offensive positions is a player to keep an eye on, but we will be prepared."

Olmo came on as a substitute in the quarter-final against Germany (2:1 after extra time) after just a few minutes for the injured Pedri and became the match-winner with a goal and an assist. Against the French, the RB offensive star could start from the beginning on Tuesday (21.00 hours/ZDF and MagentaTV) in Munich. "We have a very good momentum, we are in good shape, we play very well, so we have to keep going," he said.

Nacho: Do not underestimate minimalist French

National coach Luis De La Fuente emphasized that France's fast forwards around Mbappé can only be stopped with a collective team performance. "That's important, that one helps each other," said the coach in an interview with "As". He also warned against focusing exclusively on Mbappé. He had only recently explained to his winger and young star Lamine Yamal how spaces open up on the field when a player attracts several opponents to himself.

The French have been disappointing at this tournament so far and managed to reach the semi-final with only three goals in four games - a penalty goal by Mbappé and two own goals by the opponents. "At this EURO, they show themselves perhaps a bit more defensively and physically stronger," said defender Nacho to the newspaper "Marca" and added: "But they are a team that can force us to our knees, that can keep us in tight for many minutes of the game, and that's what we don't want."

Dani Olmo, having shown his prowess as a substitute in Leipzig, is preparing to face France in the EURO semifinal, eager to make an impact against their star player Kylian Mbappe. Despite the spotlight on Mbappe, Olmo emphasized that France has other strong players like Dembele, Griezmann, Kante, Rabiot, who can pose a significant threat to Spain's defense.

