- Spain Experiences Decrease in Forest Fires and Heat-Related Mortalities

Another Scorching Record in Spain. August saw a record-breaking heat with an average temperature of 25 degrees, as per the Spanish meteorological service, Aemet. This was even two degrees warmer than the average from 1991 to 2020 and surpassed the heat levels of comparable months in the exceptionally hot years of 2003 and 2023, Aemet mentioned on the X platform.

For the entirety of 2024, the preferred temperature in Spain is predicted to hover around 15.8 degrees, matching the heat index of the record-breaking year of 2022. This would make the years from 2020 onwards the four hottest on record, highlighted by the weather service.

Mediterranean Sea at Tub Temperature.

Many people are escaping the heat and seeking solace in the sea, but even there, climate change is making its presence felt. A heatwave has raised the Mediterranean Sea temperature off Mallorca, a popular German vacation island, to tub temperature. A buoy in the southwest of the island recorded a water temperature of 31.87 degrees, reported the Spanish Meteorological Association, Ametse. The previous record of 31.36 degrees was set only two years ago.

Fewer wildfires, fewer casualties.

However, there's some positive news. By the end of August, 46 percent less land had been ravaged by wildfires compared to the same period last year. "Since 80 percent of fires are triggered by human activity, it can be said that society has become more aware this year," stated Elena Hernández from the organization for wildfire prevention to the newspaper "El País". More rainfall in the first half of the year also lowered the risk of wildfires. As wildfires are most likely to occur where it has been extremely dry prior, and the soil and vegetation are dehydrated.

The number of heat-related deaths in Spain also decreased. While the National Center for Epidemiology of the Carlos III Health Institute projected the number of heat-related deaths last year to be over 7,700, the Institute projected this year's number to be just over 3,000 by the end of August. A more temperate start to the summer and more careful behavior from high-risk groups have been suggested as possible reasons for the decrease.

In the meantime, temperatures in most parts of Spain have returned to comfortable levels. Rain, wind, and temperatures around 20 degrees are forecast for various regions of the country.

