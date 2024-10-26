Spain confiscates an enormous 13-tonne stash of cocaine hidden within a cargo of bananas.

In Spain, a colossal 13-ton haul of cocaine has been captured. As per "El País" newspaper, citing the Spanish National Police, this is the largest seizure of this drug in Spain at a single instance. The operation was executed by drug enforcement officers from the "Policía Nacional" and Spanish customs in the Algeciras port, located in the Cádiz province in southern Spain. A single individual has been apprehended, and further investigations are underway to apprehend additional suspects.

The drugs were concealed within a vessel carrying bananas from Ecuador, as reported. This tiny South American nation has emerged as one of the primary cocaine exporters recently. The intended recipient of the seized cargo was a company situated in the eastern coastal city of Alicante. Inquiries are ongoing, including thorough investigations and searches.

The previous record for the largest cocaine seizure in Spain at a single instance was recorded in the summer of 2023, with a staggering 9.5-ton haul. This seizure also took place in the Algeciras port.

Overall, 14 tons were confiscated in Algeciras alone last year, and a staggering 64 tons were seized across all Spanish ports. This underscores the importance of the recent seizure, according to authorities. The drugs, commonly transported from South America to the Iberian Peninsula via ship, are then dispersed throughout Europe, including Germany, as per official statistics.

The single individual apprehended is currently under investigation for his role in the cocaine seizure. This large haul of cocaine, intended for a company in Alicante, would have significantly contributed to the drug distribution network in Europe.

