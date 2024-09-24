Spain aims for a renewable electricity composition of approximately 81% by the year 2030.

Spain's ambitions in renewable energy production for electricity have seen a significant boost. The Spanish government has upgraded its goal to generate 81% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, from the previous target of 74%. Initiated by Environment Minister Teresa Ribera, who is set to serve as the EU's Climate Commissioner, Spain is prioritizing solar and wind energy. By the year 2030, Spain aims to decrease its reliance on energy sources from 61% at present, to 50%. Ribera stated, "This is an audacious yet achievable objective."

In the recent past, Spain has poured investments into large-scale solar and wind park projects, notably in sparsely populated territories in the country's center. According to the Spanish electricity grid operator, REE, last year marked the first time when more than half of the country's electricity was generated from renewable sources. The breakdown was 23.3% from wind power and 14% from solar energy.

The new Spanish energy plan also focuses on boosting green hydrogen production targets, which is produced exclusively with electricity sourced from renewable energy. Spain's goal by 2030 is to install electrolyzers with a total capacity of 12 gigawatts, a substantial increase from the previous plan of installing 4 GW. The eventual plan is to export this hydrogen to countries like Germany, among others, through the proposed H2Med pipeline in the future.

