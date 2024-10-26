Spahn draws Nazi analogy towards Özoguz, sparking SPD's indignation

The SPD's General Secretary, Matthias Miersch, criticizes Union's Vice-Fraction Leader, Jens Spahn, for employing "disgusting demagoguery" due to his usage of Nazi comparisons. Spahn had previously equated the Deputy President of the Bundestag, Aydan Özoguz, with the Nazi war criminal, Hermann Göring. Miersch stated to "Stern": "Nazi analogies only backfire. Spahn can only garner attention through such disgusting demagoguery." Miersch expressed his regret over the path significant Union representatives are treading.

Previously, Spahn had commented at the Young Union's Germany Day in Halle an der Saale: "It's unfortunate that, like Hermann Göring did, we're discussing and debating in the German Bundestag, and there's someone presiding who incites against Israel and Jews, which is unacceptable." Özoguz should resign as an SPD politician.

As per her office, Özoguz shared a post from "Jewish Voice for Peace" as an Instagram story in mid-October. The post is no longer available on her account. Reports suggested that the post pertained to an Israeli attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip. Circulating screenshots on the X platform displayed a picture of burning objects with the caption: "This is Zionism." The Israeli army had declared at the time that a Hamas command center was attacked.

Özoguz later apologized for the post. "It was a mistake to share this Instagram story. I apologize," she stated following a meeting of the Bundestag's Elders Council. Her intention was to foster unity and bridge gaps in society. "However, this post had the opposite effect. I disavow it." The Zionist movement emerged in the 19th century with the aim of establishing a Jewish national state - Israel was established in 1948.

The social democrat faced severe criticism. The President of the Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster, labeled it as a "lapse." CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann accused her of propagating anti-Semitic sentiments and called for her resignation. Now his party colleague, Spahn, is adding to the fire with his inflammatory Nazi comparison. The Nazi figure he employed for his comparison, Göring, served as President of the Reichstag from 1932 to 1945.

