SpaceX initiates legal action against a Californian regulatory body, alleging that their launch operations were impeded due to Elon Musk's political affiliations.

SpaceX asserted in a court filing on Tuesday that representatives from the California Coastal Commission infringed upon Elon Musk's freedom of speech and overstepped their jurisdiction by citing Musk's speculative remarks on his social media platform X in denying SpaceX's project submission. The commission is responsible for managing the development and preservation of the state's coastal region.

It's unclear if the commission held any power to halt the project in the first place, as the frequency of Falcon 9 rocket launches was previously endorsed by the US Air Force. However, this instance represents one of the most tangible examples of Musk's questionable online activities affecting his other businesses. His social media platform has reportedly seen a decrease in value as a result.

In September, the US Space Force suggested that SpaceX could increase its annual rocket launches at Vandenberg Space Force Base, a military facility located near Santa Barbara, California, from 36 to 50. SpaceX utilizes this base for both NASA astronaut transportation and commercial satellite deployment.

However, the California Coastal Commission voted against the plan at a meeting on October 10, with a tally of 6 to 4.

According to SpaceX's complaint, filed in the California Central District Court, commissioners brought up concerns that were not directly related to coastal impacts. They allegedly mentioned SpaceX's employment practices, which have been subject to legal action from the US Justice Department and former employees, as well as the use of Starlink in international political struggles.

Commissioner Mike Wilson reportedly expressed concern that the success of the Starlink program would give Musk control over one of the world's most extensive communication networks. Additionally, Wilson stated that Musk had spoken about political retribution on a national scale just a week earlier.

SpaceX accused the commission of displaying "overt and appalling political bias." The complaint refers to statements made during the meeting, including one from commissioner Gretchen Newsom, who criticized Musk's "traveling around the country, spreading false political rumors and attacking FEMA while claiming to want to provide free Starlink internet access to hurricane victims." It's important to note that Newsom is not related to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Musk, a Trump supporter, has frequently shared unsubstantiated claims and rumors denigrating the government's handling of Hurricane Helene, contributing to a wave of misinformation online. He has also made derogatory remarks about President Biden and Vice President Harris, portraying them as incompetent.

Musk has also previously propagated racist conspiracy theories about immigrants and Jewish people, and in a now-deleted post following the first attempted assassination of former President Trump, he seemed to question why no one was attempting to kill Biden and Harris.

SpaceX's lawsuit also claims that rocket launches at the base are federally regulated activities and are not within the scope of the California Coastal Commission's authority. The company is seeking a court ruling supporting this claim and is also seeking financial damages.

A spokesperson for the California Coastal Commission declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The tech industry has been closely watching SpaceX's legal battle with the California Coastal Commission, given its implications for tech businesses and their interaction with regulatory bodies. This dispute has highlighted the potential consequences of a business owner's online activities, especially when they overlap with their main business operations.

