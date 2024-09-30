SpaceX initiates a rescue operation for astronauts stranded in orbit

Originally, astronauts Wilmore and Williams were only supposed to spend eight days aboard the ISS, but due to technical issues, they've been stuck in orbit for months past their intended departure. However, good news has come their way: SpaceX's Dragon capsule successfully docked with the space station, and it boasts two vacant seats.

A pair of astronauts, US astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov, piloted the Dragon capsule. It touched down at the ISS on Sunday night. The empty seats on board are intended for Wilmore and Williams, who have been marooned since June, setting their return to Earth for February 2023 alongside Hague and Gorbunov.

The Falcon 9 rocket that carried the Crew-9 astronauts blasted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday. The dexterous docking maneuver transpired late on Sunday evening, and Hague and Gorbunov then entered the ISS and embraced their fellow crewmates in zero gravity.

"Welcome aboard 'Dragon Freedom'," station commander Williams greeted her new colleagues via a NASA live broadcast. "Alex, cherio to the International Space Station, and Nick, welcome back home." Hague had embarked on his inaugural mission to the ISS in 2019.

Starliner Spacecraft Woes

Wilmore and Williams traveled to the ISS on June 6, nestled inside a Starliner spacecraft from aerospace giant Boeing. They had scheduled their return to Earth in the same capsule just eight days later. The spacecraft was intended for its maiden manned journey, but its introduction had been delayed for years amid technical complications.

Challenges materialized with the capsule's thrusters, which are crucial for exact positioning. Additionally, helium leaks were identified before and during the journey. Boeing attempted to persuade NASA that the spacecraft was safe, yet ultimately, US space agency officials opted to return the two astronauts in a SpaceX Dragon capsule – however, not until February 2025.

Consequently, Wilmore and Williams must endure more than eight months in space than initially anticipated. Hague and Gorbunov will adjourn in space for about five months and pursue approximately 200 scientific experiments. Unlike Boeing, SpaceX, founded by tech billionaire Elon Musk, has been safely ferrying astronauts to and from the ISS since 2020.

