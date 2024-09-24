SpaceX, headed by Elon Musk, is targeted in a lawsuit by Cards Against Humanity for allegedly encroaching upon borderland property in Texas.

Chicago-based Cards Against Humanity LLC, the creators of the well-known card game, submitted a $15 million civil lawsuit on Thursday against Elon Musk's SpaceX, accusing them of trespassing on their property in Cameron County, Texas.

The lawsuit stated that the Cards Against Humanity's land was empty when purchased, but SpaceX started encroaching on it, situated only three miles away from SpaceX's Starbase launch facility. The lawsuit presented images of a construction site and equipment, arguing, "SpaceX hasn't sought permission to utilize the property, nor for the excessive appropriation of the property for their monetary gain."

According to the lawsuit, SpaceX contractors have entered the property, leaving behind massive heaps of gravel and setting up generators to power equipment and lights.

In 2017, Cards Against Humanity LLC mentioned that their crowd-funded stunt aimed to make it as time-consuming and costly as possible for the wall to get built.

SpaceX began construction in the area in 2014. Last July, Musk announced on X that SpaceX would relocate its headquarters from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas, a town under construction.

Both Musk and Trump are part of the card game that reflects current events.

The lawsuit alleged that by allowing Musk's company to illegally operate on the property, Cards Against Humanity was damaging its reputation among its supporters.

"Cards Against Humanity's supporters have cultivated unparalleled loyalty together with expectations that the company will uphold its persona as an active player in politics — particularly concerning abusive tactics by governments and wealthy businesses against ordinary people worldwide," the lawsuit stated.

SpaceX hasn't issued a comment in response to CNN's request for one.

