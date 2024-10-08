Skip to content
The Delay in Astronauts' Reentry from the International Space Station
Due to the upcoming hurricane named "Milton," heading towards Florida, United States, the astronaut team "Crew 8" will be spending extra days in space. The team, comprising NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, alongside cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, had planned to depart from the International Space Station (ISS) on a Monday. However, NASA announced a shift in their return date to Sunday. The "Crew 8" has been residing on the ISS since March.

Previously, NASA had rescheduled the planned launch of the Europa Clipper spacecraft to Jupiter's moon Europa from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, attributed to the approaching hurricane. "Milton" is predicted to hit Florida's western coast in the middle of the week.

The shift in NASA's announcement means that the astronauts of Crew 8, originally scheduled to return on a Monday, will now mark the return of astronauts to Earth on Sunday. Due to the hurricane Milton's impact, the anticipated arrival of the Crew 8 will provide valuable insight into space evacuation procedures during such weather conditions.

