Turn of the year - Southwest imports more fireworks than ever before

After two pandemic years and the first major fireworks display a year ago, Baden-Württembergers seem to be enjoying fireworks again at the end of the year, despite all the local bans. At least never before has a comparable amount of fireworks been imported into the state before the turn of the year. According to information from the State Statistical Office on Wednesday and preliminary results from foreign trade statistics, South-West imports of fireworks in the period from January to October 2023 increased almost tenfold within a year to 562.5 tons (full year 2022: 63.3 tons). The vast majority of these (95%) came from China, the rest from Switzerland.

In the first ten months of the current year, the imported quantity has already exceeded the previous record of 360.9 tons from the entire pre-coronavirus year 2019.

The volume of imports also increased significantly nationwide. According to the state office, the weight of fireworks imported between January and October more than tripled compared to the same period last year, amounting to around 27,000 tons this year.

It is not clear from the foreign trade statistics in which federal state the imported fireworks are ultimately sold or set off.

