- Southern: Success for CSU and Bavaria, applause for traffic lights

Bavaria's Minister-President Markus Söder has welcomed the Federal Constitutional Court's decision on electoral law with visible joy and satisfaction. "This is a clear victory for the CSU and Bavaria - and a slap in the face for the Traffic Light coalition. The coalition's election manipulation has been exposed and rejected by the court," the CSU chairman told the German Press Agency in Munich.

"The ruling is a confirmation of our core demand, the so-called basic mandate clause. This ensures, in all likelihood, that the CSU will be represented in the next Bundestag," Söder said, adding: "The Federal Constitutional Court recognizes the strength and importance of Bavaria and the CSU."

However, a downside is the acceptance of the new allocation rule, as this means a loss of direct democracy. Under the new electoral law, the number of seats in parliament will now be determined solely by a party's second vote result, even if they have won more direct mandates. Then, the winners of the constituencies with the worst first vote results will be left empty-handed.

"However, this also makes it clear that vote splitting could lead to Bavaria being less represented in the next Bundestag," Söder argued. "That means: Only both votes for the CSU guarantee Bavarian MPs in the Bundestag."

Söder also announced that a Union-led federal government would want to correct the new allocation rule. "It's also clear that if voters see us in the next government, we will change this Traffic Light law immediately. This is a coalition requirement for the next federal government."

Söder thanked the CDU explicitly, "who supported our cause together with us."

The Federal Constitutional Court has ruled parts of the electoral reform unconstitutional, specifically the abolition of the so-called basic mandate clause in the new electoral law. According to this clause, parties also entered the Bundestag in the strength of their second vote result if they were below the five percent hurdle but won at least three direct mandates.

In particular, the CSU and the Left had a lot at stake with the planned abolition of the basic mandate clause. In the 2021 election, the CSU received 5.2 percent of the second votes nationwide. If it were to slip below the five percent mark in the next election, it would be kicked out of the Bundestag under the Traffic Light electoral law - even if it won most of the constituencies in Bavaria directly. However, this part of the electoral reform has now been struck down by the Federal Constitutional Court.

