Southern statement: "Our nation is grappling under an extreme burden"

According to the head of CSU, Söder, Germany is experiencing an overwhelming impact of immigration. In their primary proposal for the conference in Augsburg, CSU initiates the replacement of the individual right to asylum, a boost in deportation rates, and limiting the acceptance of less than 100,000 individuals annually.

Prior to the CSU gathering in Augsburg, Bavarian leader Markus Söder advocated for a shift in immigration policy. "Our nation is substantially drained financially and culturally," he expressed to "Augsburger Allgemeine". Adding that, in some areas, inhabitants no longer feel a sense of belonging, and in certain classrooms, German is seldom spoken. The CSU leader emphasized, "Migration is overpowering us."

Germany necessitates a reversal in immigration policy to quell extremist political forces. "That encompasses transforming asylum law," Söder mentioned in the "Augsburger Allgemeine." In similar terms, he expressed his sentiments in the "Bild" newspaper: "This requires a comprehensive and long-term plan, extending up to transforming asylum law. It's unacceptable that in Germany, politics cannot dictate who enters the country."

The CSU drafts a lead proposal, desiring to replace the individual right to asylum, enshrined in the German Basic Law, with an "institutional guarantee" that no longer permits court challenge. Additionally, the party proposal advocates for a reduction in asylum applications to "far below 100,000 yearly." Söder commented to "Bild" newspaper, "The influx is too excessive and no longer manageable."

The CSU also proclaims an increase in deportations. "Those without valid asylum claims must be expeditiously removed," Söder stated to "Augsburger Allgemeine." This encompasses deportations to war-torn Syria and Afghanistan, he affirmed.

The CSU conference starts on the second day of meetings. The focus of the delegate assembly will be Söder's speech at the gathering's commencement, and on Saturday, CDU chairman and joint Union chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz will address the sister party. Besides the migration proposal, delegates will consider two additional proposals regarding economic and foreign policy matters.

Even before the conference, Söder called for the resignations of the Green federal ministers Habeck and Baerbock, as well as immediate elections. He reiterated to the "Bild" newspaper, "The traffic light government is in political coma, thereby requiring new elections as soon as possible." He also rejected the idea of collaborating with the Greens after the federal election next year.

