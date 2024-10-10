Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state

The CSU's leader, Markus Söder, is pushing for fresh elections and the immediate departure of Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from their posts due to the country's economic predicament. Söder, speaking to "Bild", described the traffic light government as being "politically comatose" and asserted that new elections were the most suitable solution as soon as possible. Using medical terminology, Söder stated, "From a medical perspective, this coalition is clinically dead, nothing is happening anymore."

Söder labeled Habeck and Baerbock as the "symptoms of the crisis." According to him, "Those are the main players. They must step down." However, rather than resigning, both politicians are clinging onto power. Söder criticized their attempts to appeal to the Union, which he found almost embarrassing, and noted similar signs of disintegration within the SPD as well.

Söder has consistently ruled out coalitions between the Union and the Greens. However, CSU's deputy leader, Manfred Weber, suggested keeping the possibility of a black-green coalition at the federal level open. Weber told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) on Tuesday, "When it comes to the Greens, the question is: which Greens? There are Greens who struggle to accept the realities of migration, while there are Greens like Winfried Kretschmann in Baden-Württemberg who advocate for a realistic migration policy."

Referring to this, Söder told "Bild," "That's a minority opinion. But the decision will not be made in Brussels, but in Bavaria and Berlin." Weber serves as the head of the conservative faction, the EVP, in the European Parliament as well.

