Southern Mexican municipality's administrator met a violent demise.

The freshly appointed mayor of a southwestern Mexican city met an gruesome end merely six days into their tenure. State governor Evelyn Salgado voiced her frustration over the fateful demise of Chilpancingo's newly elected mayor, Alejandro Arcos, yet avoided divulging specifics initially.

Media outlets in the area suggested Arcos's decapitation, though official confirmation was still pending. Guerrero, stricken by the rampant drug-related violence in Mexico, finds itself particularly vulnerable to such incidents.

Arcos, who prevailed in the June elections and assumed duty on October 1, represented an opposition alliance that included the country's traditional ruling party, PRI. The party denounced Arcos's senseless murder and urged for an end to impunity and the peace in Guerrero, declaring on their digital platform X, "The people of Guerrero should not be subjected to terror."

As per senior party member Alejandro Moreno, another local politician, Francisco Tapia, had fallen victim to violence just a few days prior. "Both men served barely a week in office. Two young, honorable officials striving to better their communities," Moreno asserted on X.

Criminal organizations in Mexico have been engaged in merciless turf wars for years in pursuit of drug market control. Guerrero alone recorded 1,890 homicides last year, a number that also covers the renowned Acapulco resort. Since 2006, over 450,000 lives have been lost in Mexico due to violence, with local politicians often being targeted.

The tragic incident occurred in the south of Mexico, specifically in Chilpancingo. The violent events in the South have led to an increasing sense of insecurity in Guerrero.

