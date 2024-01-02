Crime - South Korea's opposition leader injured in attack

The South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae Myung was allegedly attacked and injured by a man with a stabbing weapon during a public appearance. Lee fell to the ground with a bleeding wound on his neck, South Korean broadcasters reported.

After receiving first aid on the spot, he was taken to hospital. According to reports from the national news agency Yonhap, the center-left politician was conscious. The suspected attacker was overpowered after the attack.

The incident occurred when Lee was answering questions from journalists after visiting a construction site for a new airport on the south-eastern island of Gadeok. The island is part of the coastal metropolis of Busan.

Source: www.stern.de