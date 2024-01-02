Skip to content
South Korea's opposition leader injured in attack

Lee Jae Myung fell to the ground with a bleeding wound on his neck and was taken to hospital. According to media reports, he was conscious.

South Korea's opposition leader Lee Jae Myung (M) speaks at the construction site of a new airport.....aussiedlerbote.de
The South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae Myung was allegedly attacked and injured by a man with a stabbing weapon during a public appearance. Lee fell to the ground with a bleeding wound on his neck, South Korean broadcasters reported.

After receiving first aid on the spot, he was taken to hospital. According to reports from the national news agency Yonhap, the center-left politician was conscious. The suspected attacker was overpowered after the attack.

The incident occurred when Lee was answering questions from journalists after visiting a construction site for a new airport on the south-eastern island of Gadeok. The island is part of the coastal metropolis of Busan.

