South Korea Deploys Drones towards Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry has pointed the finger at South Korea, accusing them of sneaking drones into the country's main city, Pyongyang. This allegation, being both political and military in nature, is deemed as a provocation that needs a response, the Ministry stated, according to KCNA news agency reports.

South Korea is now on notice to cease these provocations right away. North Korea's military, always primed and ready for action, echoed this sentiment, adding to it.

The Capital of South Korea, Seoul, should not be used as a stage for such provocations. This escalating situation in Pyongyang's Capital threatening peace between the two Korean nations is a cause for concern.

