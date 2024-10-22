South Korea contemplates supplying weapons to Ukraine at 10:50

In response to the intensifying military connections between North Korea and Russia, the South Korean administration is contemplating direct weapon deliveries to Ukraine. Various strategic, financial, and military methods are being developed in response to various scenarios of military collaboration between North Korea and Russia, as stated by the presidential office in Seoul. This includes the provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine if the situation worsens. A presidential official stated, "We would view the supply of weapons for defensive purposes as part of the progressive steps, and if they overstep the mark, we could also consider an aggressive deployment." South Korea, a major arms manufacturer, has thus far only delivered non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, such as mine-clearing gear.

10:20 Russian Ambassador Foresees "Demise of Ukraine"

Moscow's ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, blames the UK for participating in a "proxy war" against Russia while also projecting the "demise of Ukraine" in an interview with the BBC. He suggests that Russian troops are advancing, Ukrainian resistance is weakening, and the Russians are gaining ground daily:"The end of this phase will imply the end of Ukraine," Kelin observes. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in desperate straits, and the nation is in dire circumstances. At present, Russia occupies approximately 18% of Ukraine. In the interview, Kelin also denies that Russia was responsible for the Novichok attacks in Salisbury in 2018, in which a British woman tragically perished.

09:52 ISW Censures Murders of Prisoners and Chemical Weapons Utilization: Russia Commits Systematic War Crimes

Russian forces are persistently committing war crimes, including the ongoing executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the use of chemical weapons, according to the Institute for the Study of War. This is not limited to the murder of two bound Ukrainian prisoners of war on October 18 (see entry at 06:48). ISW estimates that Russian forces have recently heightened their routine execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war, violating the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War. The institution references, among other things, a Russian military blogger's post on October 20, in which he published a video claiming that Russian forces are employing chloropicrin - a pesticide and lung-damaging agent - against Ukrainian forces. The U.S. Department of State also reported in May of this year that Russian forces are using chloropicrin and irritants, violating the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which Russia is a signatory.

09:26 Soldiers in Ukraine? North Korea Denies Reports as "Unfounded Rumors"

North Korea denies claims of their soldiers being dispatched to Russia for deployment in Ukraine as "unfounded rumors." A North Korean representative at a United Nations General Assembly committee meeting in New York criticized the accusations made by South Korea as an attempt to "defame the dignity of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea" and to "undermine the legitimate and friendly relationships between two sovereign states."

09:00 Putin Invites to Summit: Friendship Ends at Business

Putin extends an invitation to the grand summit in the Russian city of Kazan. The broad participation of more than just the BRICS countries indicates Russia's, China's, and others' influence, as analyzed by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. However, in one key aspect, the alliance deviates from its Western counterpart.

08:48 Stark-Watzinger Signs Bilateral Agreement in Kyiv

For the embattled German Federal Education Minister, it's a change of pace: Bettina Stark-Watzinger visits Kyiv for talks. The minister aims to emphasize "Germany's continuous solidarity with Ukraine" through the trip. During her visit, she will sign a new bilateral agreement on scientific and technological cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart, Oxen Lissowyj. This replaces a predecessor agreement from Soviet times. The minister, who has faced criticism for her handling of her dismissed state secretary, is accompanied by a high-ranking scientific delegation. The new agreement aims to boost Ukraine's innovative capacity. It is the second visit of the minister to Kyiv since the Russian invasion of the entire Ukraine in 2022.

08:16 Chemical Plant in Russian Tambov Catches Fire

According to Russian reports, a Ukrainian drone strike causes an explosion at a chemical plant in the southern Russian region of Tambov. There was also a brief fire, as reported by Governor Maxim Yegorov. "Preliminary information suggests no casualties," he wrote on Telegram. The Tambov Oblast is located approximately 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, with its capital city located midway between Moscow and the million-strong city of Volgograd.

07:49 Russian Early Education: Kindergarten Receives Model of 'Liberated' Bachmut Ruins

Militarizing children and glorifying the military seem to start early in Russia. As the independent Russian portal "Meduza" reports, a kindergarten group in the Rostov region visited a local military base this week, where they were initiated into the nationalist youth organization Junarmija. To celebrate the occasion, a sergeant major presented them with a special gift: a homemade model of the destroyed Ukrainian city of Bachmut's ruins. The model shows the ruins of houses, a tank with the letter Z, and a Russian flag on a building. The display is titled "The Liberation of the City of Bachmut," so the children can witness how the Russian liberators work.

06:48 Donetsk Prosecutor's Office: Russian Soldiers Execute Two Captured Ukrainian POWsThis isn't an unprecedented incident: As per the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office, Russian soldiers have executed two defenseless Ukrainian soldiers near Selydove in the Donetsk region. Reportedly, the Kremlin's forces apprehended the two soldiers during an assault on Ukrainian positions on October 18 and compelled them to lie on the ground face-down. Subsequently, they were shot at close range, a clear violation of the Geneva Conventions and a grave war crime. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have instigated a criminal investigation in accordance with martial law. The Ukrainian Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, has also alerted the UN and the Red Cross regarding this incident.

06:19 Harris: If Trump Wins, Ukraine Becomes Russia's DomainDemocratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris accuses her Republican opponent Donald Trump of being readily manipulable by "dictators and autocrats." She asserts that this manipulation has happened in the past and that Trump is susceptible to being swayed through favors and flattery from such individuals. Should he clinch the November election, Ukraine will become Russia's territory, causing worldwide devastation, according to Harris. She advocates for the continuous bipartisan support for Ukraine in Congress, but expresses concerns over Trump's proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Russian Regional Administrator: Distilleries in Tula Suffer Drone AttacksUkrainian drone strikes have allegedly damaged two distilleries in the Russian region of Tula, south of Moscow, according to Russian authorities. "Preliminary reports suggest no casualties," stated Tula Governor, Dmitri Miliajew, via Telegram. Emergency services personnel are on site, and the situation is under control. The complete extent of damage to the distilleries in Efremov and Luchki is unclear. Concurrently, a Ukrainian drone assault has reportedly caused damages to a heating plant and a structure in the neighboring Russian region of Bryansk, adjacent to Ukraine. The local governor reported Ukrainian drone attacks in the region as well, with Russian air defense units allegedly downing at least six Ukrainian drones. There were no casualties reported.

05:01 Poland Pushes for Access to Zelensky's Victory Strategy's Confidential AnnexesPoland's Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski has advocated for the inspection of the classified appendices of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's victory strategy, as reported by Polish news agency PAP. Zelensky stated that the entire document would not be made public and that only essential partners for its implementation would have access to the confidential annexes of certain sections. Bartoszewski indicated that Poland was not among the countries privy to the entire plan's information. "Germany's promise of supplying helmets to Ukrainians was followed by our contribution of 320 tanks. Our involvement has been undeniably substantial," Bartoszewski argued. "Therefore, I have full confidence that we deserve to access these files," he added.

04:06 Britain Offers Ukraine a Billion-Dollar Loan for Military PurposesBritain is providing Ukraine with a loan of 2.26 billion pounds (approximately 4.41 billion dollars) solely for military purposes, according to Defense Minister John Healey. This funding may be allocated for the development of drones with a longer range than certain long-range missiles. When asked if Ukraine could utilize the funds for purchasing British Storm-Shadow missiles for strikes deep into Russia, Healey explained, "Ukraine is actively exploring the use of drones with enhanced range. They will consult with us on how to deploy the funds and which weapons they require urgently." This loan amount is part of a larger borrowing plan from G7 nations, secured by profits from approximately 300 billion dollars' worth of Russian state assets frozen in the West.

02:47 US Labels North Korean Soldiers in Ukraine War as "Dangerous"The US has characterized rumors of North Korean soldiers being deployed to Russia for involvement in the Ukraine conflict as "dangerous." US Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, stated before the UN Security Council, "If the information is accurate, this is a highly alarming situation and a clear escalation of military cooperation" between North Korea and Russia. "We are engaging with our allies and partners regarding the potential repercussions of such a major development," Wood continued.

01:47 Navalny's Autobiography "Patriot" Debuts TodayJulia Navalnaya sees her husband Alexei's autobiography "Patriot" as a form of legacy. Although the book is not being released in Russia, it is being published in over 20 languages, including German, with numerous family photos and political appearances. She describes it as an essential testament to her husband's bravery as the most prominent opposition figure in Russia and his belief in a superior future for the nation. She completed the 500-page manuscript herself after her husband's death.

00:46 Zelensky Encourages Soldiers in Kursk to Maintain Their PositionUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has encouraged his soldiers to maintain their position in the captured Kursk bridgehead, despite reports of Russian troops forcing their Ukrainian counterparts back. Zelensky stated, "We are holding our ground, and I express gratitude to every soldier for their courage." He has reportedly consulted with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of General Staff Anatoly Barhylevyych about the situation. "The Kursk operation's aim is strategic. War should be returned to the territory it originated from, and this occurs when a buffer zone is established on the aggressor's territory," Zelensky emphasized in his daily evening address.

11:36 Guterres to Confer with PutinUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to engage with President Vladimir Putin in Russia, marking his first visit since the onset of Russia's widespread operation in Ukraine, as per the Kremlin. This encounter between the two heads of state will transpire on Thursday, coinciding with the meeting of the so-called BRICS alliance in Kazan, located in southwestern Russia. The Kremlin has disclosed that the discourse between Guterres and Putin will encompass "UN operations" and "trending international issues," such as "the predicament in the Middle East" and "the Ukraine predicament."

20:24 Zelensky: U.S. to Fund Drone Production in UkraineUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reported that the U.S. is planning to distribute aid worth $800 million to bolster Ukraine's drone manufacturing. "Ukraine is thankful for this assistance. It's crucial that Ukraine, despite worldwide political perils, can consistently safeguard its sovereignty," Zelensky mentions in his evening address.

19:51 Report: South Korea May Deploy Intelligence Personnel to UkraineSouth Korean media sources suggest that Seoul is contemplating dispatching intelligence personnel to Ukraine following assertions that North Korea had allegedly dispatched troops to Russia. A report, corroborated by intelligence sources, indicates that the administration and military are "analyzing a plan to send an appropriate number of staff members to Ukraine, including intelligence personnel and masters of adversary tactics." South Korean personnel could potentially interrogate or translate for North Korean soldiers if they are apprehended by Ukrainian troops, according to the report. They would also provide Kiev with insights on North Korea's military strategies.

You can review all previous developments here.

1st Sentence: Despite the escalating tensions between Russia and the European Union due to North Korea's military connections, the European Union has not considered direct weapon deliveries to Ukraine like South Korea.

2nd Sentence: The European Union, however, is actively exploring other strategic methods to counter potential military collaboration between North Korea and Russia, as per official statements.

Read also: