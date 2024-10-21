South Korea arranges a meeting with the Russian ambassador

South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called in the Russian ambassador in Seoul for a meeting. At this gathering, Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong Kyun expressed his displeasure to envoy Georgi Sinowjew regarding the alleged deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, as reported by news agency Yonhap. Sinowjew refrained from responding to inquiries from journalists following the meeting at the ministry.

Last Friday, South Korea's security agency NIS (National Intelligence Service) publicly alleged that North Korea's military had dispatched approximately 1,500 soldiers to aid Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. According to NIS, these soldiers were transported to Vladivostok aboard Russian vessels, where they are currently being trained for combat in Ukraine. In total, it's been suspected that North Korea plans to send around 12,000 soldiers to support Russia, including special forces.

NIS also claimed that these soldiers are being equipped with Russian uniforms and provided with false identities to disguise their true nationality. The agency backs up its claims with satellite imagery and facial recognition technology, working in collaboration with Ukraine's intelligence agency.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol labeled this situation a "grave security risk," not just for South Korea but for the international community as a whole.

