South Africa accuses Israel of "genocide" before UN court

South Africa has accused Israel of genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip before the highest court of the United Nations. The complaint filed with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Friday also demands that Israel be ordered to cease its attacks in Gaza, the ICJ announced. The actions of the Israeli armed forces have a "genocidal character", as they are aimed at the annihilation of the Palestinians in this area.

South Africa is basing its complaint on the UN Genocide Convention, as both it and Israel have signed the convention. The government in Pretoria has traditionally maintained good relations with the Palestinian territories. South African politicians have repeatedly drawn comparisons with past apartheid policies in their own country.

Israel firmly rejected South Africa's accusations. "South Africa's complaint lacks both factual and legal basis," wrote a spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry on X, formerly Twitter. "South Africa is collaborating with a terrorist organization (Hamas) that calls for the destruction of the State of Israel."

Hamas is solely and exclusively responsible for the suffering of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. In the military fight against Hamas, Israel is doing everything it can to minimize the damage to the civilian population.

According to its statute, the ICJ should settle conflicts between states as peacefully as possible. Its rulings are generally binding. However, the UN judges do not have the power to force a state to comply. They can, however, call on the UN Security Council to take action in the matter.

Legal experts in The Hague assume that there could be an initial hearing on South Africa's demands within a few weeks. However, if the ICJ then opens proceedings, it could be years before a verdict is reached.

The ICJ was last called upon in March 2022 by the government in Kiev in connection with the Russian aggression against Ukraine for an alleged violation of the 1948 Genocide Convention. The accusation is not tenable, Russia's lawyers argued at the ICJ. Kiev is trying to abuse the court with false accusations.

In Ukraine's complaint, Russia is accused of justifying the invasion with the false claim that the Russian population in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk had to be protected from genocide. In reality, it is the Russian troops who are committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine. According to experts, these proceedings could also drag on for years. Ukraine is being supported by more than 30 other countries, including Germany.

