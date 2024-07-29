Influencer - Soul striptease instead of make-up tips: Bianca Heinicke starts anew

Vegan Lifestyle and Mindful Living instead of Superficial Makeup Tips: Bianca Heinicke is back with a completely new image. After her social media break, the 31-year-old influencer, famous for "BibisBeautyPalace" on YouTube, is now unrecognizable on her channels. Not only has her content focus changed, but she herself looks different: her blonde long hair is suddenly darker, a wild ponytail sticks out over her face, and her clothing style is more natural.

On her new personal blog, which has been accessible since Sunday, she presents herself with new self-confidence and welcomes her readers with the words: "Welcome to my mind and heart." She encourages her community to exchange ideas, promises a safe place, and mentions that she herself "doesn't want to set any limits and wants to let all freedoms open for herself." She wants to share thoughts about life, poems, and content about mindfulness and veganism with her users.

Bianca Heinicke lives vegan and mindfully

From makeup tips to soul striptease? The mother of two has already begun a distance learning course to become a vegan nutrition consultant and has been vegan herself for two years. She seems to have thought this step through carefully. She announces her intention to free herself from social pressures – and to take her readers with her. A liberation from expectations of others. But how will it all look? Heinicke, for example, speaks of giving up regular armpit shaving.

The new look is no accident: After Heinicke had made herself up extensively on YouTube for over ten years, it had been quiet around her for two years. In January, she explained the media silence by saying that influencer life had become too much for her. With the new beginning, she wants to close this chapter: "The past is over, but there will be another way, which will be completely new and different," she says.

