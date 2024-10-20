Skip to content
SportNews

Soto and Stanton propel New York Yankees past Cleveland Guardians, securing their first World Series appearance since 2009

The New York Yankees secure their first World Series berth since 2009, triumphing over the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in additional frames of Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on a Saturday.

Cleveland, OHIO – OCTOBER 18: A perspective of Progressive Field prior to the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees engaging in Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

In the tenth inning, Giancarlo Stanton smashed a two-run homer that leveled the game, and then Juan Soto unleashed a three-run shot, securing the AL pennant for the Yankees.

The Yankees now face off against the victor of the NLCS battle between the LA Dodgers and the NY Mets.

This is an ongoing tale and will be revised.

The Yankees' victorious celebration after securing the AL pennant is likely to include discussions about their upcoming sport against the NLCS winner. The eager fans are already making plans to attend the exciting sporting event.

