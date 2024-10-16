Sotheby's is making history by incorporating AI robots.

For the first time, a renowned auction house is offering a painting crafted by a robot for sale. The subject of this groundbreaking piece is renowned British scientist Alan Turing, depicted by Ai-Da, an "realistic humanoid robot artist" developed at the University of Oxford in 2019. Turing, a pioneer in the field of modern computer science, passed away in 1954.

Sotheby's has estimated the painting's worth between £100,000 and £150,000, which translates to approximately €120,000 to €180,000. The "AI Deity" painting is included in a multi-day auction that starts today and ends on October 29th.

Ai-Da has created several other paintings before this one. The robot, dressed as a woman and named after British mathematician Ada Lovelace, has also portrayed individuals such as Queen Elizabeth II. It uses cameras in its eyes and relies on its computer memory, followed by a series of algorithms.

Robot can also talk

The Turing painting was first presented at the United Nations in May 2024. Through this auction, Sotheby's aims to delve into the intersection of art and technology and highlight various digital art forms that reflect the contemporary digital art movement. This would pay homage to pioneering artists who played a significant role in the development of digital art.

Ai-da is also capable of speaking, thanks to an AI speech model. Regarding her artwork of Alan Turing, the robot stated, "With this piece, I honor Turing's accomplishments and influential role in computer technology and artificial intelligence. My artwork echoes the UN's ethos to use AI responsibly – a concept that Turing himself advocated for."

