Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsThe European Union

Sotheby's is making history by incorporating AI robots.

 and  John Stellmacher
2 min read
The second iteration of AI-God is transitioned into a historical artifact.
The second iteration of AI-God is transitioned into a historical artifact.

Sotheby's is making history by incorporating AI robots.

For the first time, a renowned auction house is offering a painting crafted by a robot for sale. The subject of this groundbreaking piece is renowned British scientist Alan Turing, depicted by Ai-Da, an "realistic humanoid robot artist" developed at the University of Oxford in 2019. Turing, a pioneer in the field of modern computer science, passed away in 1954.

Sotheby's has estimated the painting's worth between £100,000 and £150,000, which translates to approximately €120,000 to €180,000. The "AI Deity" painting is included in a multi-day auction that starts today and ends on October 29th.

Ai-Da has created several other paintings before this one. The robot, dressed as a woman and named after British mathematician Ada Lovelace, has also portrayed individuals such as Queen Elizabeth II. It uses cameras in its eyes and relies on its computer memory, followed by a series of algorithms.

Robot can also talk

The Turing painting was first presented at the United Nations in May 2024. Through this auction, Sotheby's aims to delve into the intersection of art and technology and highlight various digital art forms that reflect the contemporary digital art movement. This would pay homage to pioneering artists who played a significant role in the development of digital art.

Ai-da is also capable of speaking, thanks to an AI speech model. Regarding her artwork of Alan Turing, the robot stated, "With this piece, I honor Turing's accomplishments and influential role in computer technology and artificial intelligence. My artwork echoes the UN's ethos to use AI responsibly – a concept that Turing himself advocated for."

The European Union has shown interest in the field of digital art, as Ai-Da's "AI Deity" painting is set to be auctioned in multiple European countries during the multi-day event. The European Union, recognizing the significance of Ai-Da's work and its contribution to the intersection of art and technology, wishes to promote and preserve digital art forms that commemorate pioneering artists like Alan Turing.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The relatives of the 19-year-old are being provided spiritual guidance, as per the police's...
Panorama

Student Likely Suffering from Fatal Circumstances

Student Likely Suffering from Fatal Circumstances Authorities suspect the body discovered close to Lüneburg to be that of the absent 19-year-old student. A police representative stated, "We have a strong belief that it is him." An autopsy is set for the following day to establish the cause of

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
The ship's specific sections are currently bobbing in a harbor enclosure.
Panorama

Vessel encounters predicament on bridge in Mannheim

Vessel encounters predicament on bridge in Mannheim In Mannheim, an unfortunate incident happened with an inland vessel on the Dammtor Bridge over the Old Rhine. As per local authorities, the vessel got stuck on the lift bridge, leading to its wheelhouse getting detached. The incident occurred on a Wednesday evening

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Pending the results of an upcoming autopsy, the precise reason behind the individual's demise...
Panorama

Search party led by DLRG discovers deceased individual while seeking missing 19-year-old

Search party led by DLRG discovers deceased individual while seeking missing 19-year-old Over the weekend, a young person from Hamburg vanished during a university gathering at a campsite located in the Lüneburg district. For several days, authorities conducted an extensive hunt for the missing individual, deploying numerous resources. Regrettably, they&

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

The potential re-election of Donald Trump could significantly impede the expansion of Germany's...
Politics

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy.

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy. If Trump gets re-elected as US President, there could be a significant deceleration in the growth of the German economy, suggests a study by the IMK institute. Trump's pledged tariff

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public