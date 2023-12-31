Richard Romanus - "Sopranos" actor dies at the age of 80

The US actor Richard Romanus (1943-2023) is dead. This was confirmed by his son, Robert Romanus, to the industry magazine "The Hollywood Reporter". The actor, who has appeared in numerous series in recent decades, passed away around a week ago.

Robert Romanus confirmed that his father died the day before Christmas, on December 23, in a hospital in Volos, Greece. According to the report, the actor had moved to Greece more than 20 years ago with his second wife, Anthea Sylbert (84), to the municipality of Skiathos. In addition to his son and his wife, he is survived by his younger brother Robert (67), known from "Fast Times at Ridgemont High".

Richard Romanus became famous in the 1970s with "Mean Streets"

Romanus had his first major film role in the early 1970s. He appeared alongside Robert De Niro (80) and Harvey Keitel (84) in the 1973 gangster film "MeanStreets" ("Hexenkessel") by old master Martin Scorsese (81).

Many film and series roles followed. Romanus has appeared in classics such as "Three Angels for Charlie", "Starsky and Hutch", "Detective Rockford", "Cagney & Lacey", "MacGyver" and "The A-Team". One of his last engagements was the role of Richard LaPenna in several episodes of the cult mafia series "The Sopranos". However, he has not appeared in front of the cameras since the early 2000s.

Source: www.stern.de