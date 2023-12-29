Name researcher - Sophia and Lukas are popular first names in Bavaria in 2023

The first names Sophia and Lukas are particularly popular among children born in Bavaria in 2023. They are at the top of a list presented on Friday by amateur name researcher Knud Bielefeld from Ahrensburg (Schleswig-Holstein). They are followed by the male first names Felix, Maximilian, Leon and Elias. According to the list, the most popular female first names also include Hannah, Emilia, Emma and Marie.

According to name researcher Knud Bielefeld, he recorded more than 280,000 birth registrations from clinics and registry offices across Germany for the year 2023. This corresponds to around 40 percent of all babies born in Germany. The analysis is based on sources from 412 cities, with 456 cities having a maternity clinic.

In the nationwide first name statistics, the most common first names for girls born in 2023 are Emilia, Emma, Sophia, Hannah and Mia in the top five places. For boys, it is Noah, Matteo, Elias, Leon and Paul.

Bielefeld has been publishing the rankings of first names since 2006. The Society for the German Language also publishes similar statistics - albeit with around 90 percent of all data from the registry offices, according to its own figures.

Source: www.stern.de