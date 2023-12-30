Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscriminalitypublic prosecutor's officedeadpolicefrankenthalrhineland-palatinateneustadt on the wine routelocal courtludwigshafen

Son remanded in custody after violent death of 88-year-old

Following the violent death of an 88-year-old man in Neustadt an der Weinstraße, the victim's son is in custody as a suspect. The magistrate at Frankenthal district court issued an arrest warrant for the 56-year-old on Friday on urgent suspicion of manslaughter, the police in Ludwigshafen and...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
A barbed wire fence surrounds the grounds of a prison. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A barbed wire fence surrounds the grounds of a prison. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Neustadt an der Weinstraße - Son remanded in custody after violent death of 88-year-old

Following the violent death of an 88-year-old man in Neustadt an der Weinstraße, the victim's son is in custody as a suspect. The magistrate at Frankenthal district court issued an arrest warrant for the 56-year-old on Friday on urgent suspicion of manslaughter, the police in Ludwigshafen and the Frankenthal public prosecutor's office announced on Saturday. The man was sent to a correctional facility.

The 88-year-old was found dead on Friday morning in the house where he lived. Based on the injuries and the evidence, the investigators assumed a homicide and arrested the son. No further details were initially given. The investigation was still ongoing, it was reported on Saturday.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A swan is walking on a flooded cycle path on the banks of the Rhine in the Schierstein district.....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation in Hesse remains relaxed

The flood situation in Hesse remains relaxed. As the Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG) announced in Wiesbaden on Saturday, there could be a brief rise in water levels at some gauges following the rainfall on Friday. However, according to current...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public
A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No acute flood risk until New Year's Day

There is no acute danger of flooding on the rivers in Rhineland-Palatinate until New Year's Day. This was announced by the Flood Forecasting Center at the State Office for the Environment in Mainz on Saturday. In view of the current weather forecasts, a renewed rise in water levels to flood...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

A swan is walking on a flooded cycle path on the banks of the Rhine in the Schierstein district.....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation in Hesse remains relaxed

The flood situation in Hesse remains relaxed. As the Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG) announced in Wiesbaden on Saturday, there could be a brief rise in water levels at some gauges following the rainfall on Friday. However, according to current...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public