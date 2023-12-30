Neustadt an der Weinstraße - Son remanded in custody after violent death of 88-year-old

Following the violent death of an 88-year-old man in Neustadt an der Weinstraße, the victim's son is in custody as a suspect. The magistrate at Frankenthal district court issued an arrest warrant for the 56-year-old on Friday on urgent suspicion of manslaughter, the police in Ludwigshafen and the Frankenthal public prosecutor's office announced on Saturday. The man was sent to a correctional facility.

The 88-year-old was found dead on Friday morning in the house where he lived. Based on the injuries and the evidence, the investigators assumed a homicide and arrested the son. No further details were initially given. The investigation was still ongoing, it was reported on Saturday.

Source: www.stern.de