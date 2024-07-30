- Son Pax in hospital after car accident

Pax Jolie-Pitt (20) was involved in a Monday evening accident with a BMX-E-bike in Los Angeles. He was subsequently taken to the hospital, according to TMZ. The 20-year-old reportedly suffered hip pain and a head injury, according to witness statements.

Pax Jolie-Pitt not wearing a helmet on a busy street?

The son of Hollywood stars was reportedly riding on the Los Feliz Boulevard, a busy street in LA, at around 5 PM on Monday. As he approached an intersection, he allegedly collided with the rear of a car that was stopped at a red light. Pax was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son in the hospital

Doctors initially suspected a mild brain bleed, but this was not confirmed: Pax was able to leave the hospital later that same evening.

Pax is one of six children of the former Hollywood power couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. In 2007, Jolie initially adopted the then three-year-old from a Vietnamese orphanage, and Pitt followed suit a year later. Their relationship has reportedly been strained in recent years. In 2016, the actress filed for divorce, followed by bitter disputes over child custody and their French vineyard.

