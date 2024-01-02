Construction work - Some trains do not stop at Magdeburg main station

Due to construction work at Magdeburg Central Station, some trains will not be able to stop there from Tuesday morning (4.00 a.m.) - for around a week. According to Deutsche Bahn, some long-distance and local trains will have to be rerouted, meaning that journey times may be extended by up to 20 to 30 minutes. The IC routes Dresden-Magdeburg-Hannover-Stuttgart and Leipzig-Magdeburg-Hannover-Norddeich are affected. The work on switches and sleepers is planned until next week Monday (January 8), according to Deutsche Bahn.

Detailed information Deutsche Bahn

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de