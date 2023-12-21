Holidays - Some traffic restrictions expected during the Christmas vacations

In Berlin and Brandenburg, few traffic restrictions are to be expected during the Christmas vacations, with travelers only having to be aware of a few restrictions over the festive period. The Traffic Information Center (VIZ) announced that there will be hardly any restrictions due to roadworks over the vacations, as many major construction projects could be completed before the vacations.

As the VIZ estimates that Friday, December 22, is always particularly busy on the roads, it is advisable to start your Christmas vacation road trip in the morning or at midday. An increased volume of traffic is to be expected on the southern Berlin ring road towards Frankfurt (Oder) in particular. The Christmas vacations in Berlin and Brandenburg start on December 23, with pupils then having time off until January 5, 2024.

In preparation for the New Year's Eve celebrations at the Brandenburg Gate, Straße des 17. Juni will be closed to cars, cyclists and pedestrians from 6 a.m. on December 26 between Großer Stern and the Brandenburg Gate. Ebertstraße and Yitzhak-Rabin-Straße will also be affected. The closure will remain in place until January 2, 2024. A detour will be signposted.

Other roads around the Brandenburg Gate will also be closed from midday on New Year's Eve. This will affect Dorotheenstraße, Scheidemannstraße, John-Foster-Dulles-Allee and Behrenstraße. The closure will be lifted at midday on New Year's Day.

In addition, the Kemperplatz exit of the Tiergarten Tunnel may be closed if there is a large number of visitors for the New Year's Eve celebrations. BVG and S-Bahn will be stepping up their operations to ensure a smooth journey.

For safety reasons, Sonnenallee between Hobrechtstraße and Jansastraße and Potsdamer Straße between Bülowstraße and Großgörschenstraße will be closed to traffic between 5 p.m. on December 31 and 6 a.m. on January 1, 2024.

On New Year's Day, the 51st Berlin New Year's Run will take place in the eastern part of the city center. There will be traffic restrictions and closures between Brandenburger Tor and Alexanderplatz from 10:00 to 14:00.

The VIZ informs that the Sunday timetables apply for local transport on public holidays. Only on New Year's Eve will particularly busy lines be temporarily reinforced.

BER is expecting around 600,000 passengers during the Christmas vacations. This means that a slight increase in the number of travelers can be expected at the airport.

