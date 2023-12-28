Weather forecast - Some rain and wind in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland

In Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, people will have to prepare for rain and wind in the coming days. The German Weather Service (DWD) wrote in the morning that there would initially be some rain on Thursday morning. After that, the sky will be cloudy to very cloudy, but it will remain mostly dry. Temperatures will reach a high of 8 to 12 degrees. A moderate to fresh wind is blowing, which will increase to strong to stormy gusts, especially in the mountains. According to the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration, the water levels on both the Rhine and the Main had fallen further in the morning.

According to the DWD, the skies over the two countries will remain cloudy to very cloudy on Friday. There would also be intermittent rain showers. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 8 to 12 degrees. The wind will be moderate to fresh with strong gusts, especially in the mountains and near the showers.

On Saturday, the sky will remain cloudy to very cloudy, with some rain in isolated areas. Highs will range from 7 to 12 degrees and 4 to 7 degrees at higher altitudes. In addition, there will often be moderate winds with exposed strong gusts, even gale-force gusts at higher altitudes.

