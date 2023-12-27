King Charles III. - Some put his Christmas present on

Touching gesture and exciting search game. Some members of the British royal family appeared at the traditional Christmas service in Sandringham wearing a special item of clothing. The beige and gray striped scarf flashed out from under and over the coats of Princess Anne (73), her husband Sir Timothy Laurence (68), Lady Louise Windsor (20), the Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones (62) and Samuel Chatto, the grandson of Queen's sister Princess Margaret (1930-2002).

Merino wool from Australia

British media, including the Mirror, have reported that the scarves were given as Christmas presents by none other than King Charles III (75) himself. The garments are the result of a recent collaboration between Highgrove and the Prince's Foundation. The Highgrove Heritage Scarf is made from 100 percent ultra-fine RWS (Responsible Wool Standard) merino wool from Australia. The design was inspired by the iconic Prince of Wales check.

Charles' sister Princess Anne, who was once again named the hardest working royal in 2023, wore her new £115 scarf over her white coat. She paired it with a hat adorned with pheasant feathers.

The King and Queen Camilla (76) led the festive visit on December 25, which was watched by over 2,000 fans. Afterwards, the heir to the throne, Princess Kate (41) and Prince William (41), walked to St Mary Magdalene Church with their children, Princess Charlotte (8) and Prince George (10) and Prince Louis (5).

