Solingen Stabbing Incident: Chancellor Scholz Identifies Flaws in NRW Government Handling

Scholz expressed his curiosity about why the suspected criminal was still in Germany, stating, "I'm as clueless as you are." The suspect, a 26-year-oldSyrian, was supposed to have been sent off to Bulgaria, an EU member state, last year, after initially entering the EU there. However, authorities failed to locate him in his residence, and it seems no further efforts were made.

"It's not about finger-pointing, but about figuring out what went wrong, learning from it to prevent it from happening again," Scholz stated. "It's puzzling why just one visit was paid to the man's residence. Why they didn't follow up. Why they didn't seek an extension of the return deadline," he explained further. "That's the conundrum."

Scholz expressed empathy for the public's confusion. "I share your bewilderment. We've established regulations to facilitate his expulsion. We can detain individuals we suspect might evade expulsion in detention centers for expulsion," Scholz, the Chancellor, explained. This is now possible for up to 28 days.

Last Friday, three individuals were tragically lost, and eight others were injured, some severely, at a city festival in Solingen. The suspect was apprehended on Saturday and has been in custody since Sunday. The Federal Prosecutor's Office suspects an Islamist background for the incident. The incident has reignited discussions about expulsions and potential lapses on the part of authorities.

"Despite the regulations for his expulsion, the suspect's residence was not thoroughly checked, leading to a failure to comply with the initial plan to send him to Bulgaria."

"Given the circumstances, there should have been further efforts made to locate the suspect and ensure compliance with the expulsion order, rather than allowing the situation to escalate."

Read also: