- Solingen: Counselors express dissatisfaction over perceived 'racist pseudodebate'

After the presumed Islamic extremist attack in Solingen, many are calling for increased deportations, but the victim support center ezra views these calls as ineffective. "Rather than having an urgent conversation about necessary measures to effectively combat Islamic extremism, a racially charged pseudo-debate is taking place, which further stigmatizes refugees," stated project leader Franz Zobel. The path to racially motivated attacks or even riots isn't far off under these circumstances.

In Thuringia, the counseling center documented the most instances of racist violence and threats against refugees in 2023 since they began tracking such incidents in 2011. In total, 176 right-wing threats and acts of violence were reported, making it the second-highest number since 2011.

Fear of Escalation Post-State Election

There's an alarming increase in support for right-wing violence among the population, according to Zobel, with an accompanying high approval rating for the Thuringian AfD. "We're concerned about further escalation this year, which might reach new heights following the state elections. More and more individuals in Thuringia could find themselves targeted, simply due to not sharing right-wing beliefs."

During the suspected Islamic extremist attack in Solingen, a 26-year-old Syrian allegedly stabbed three people to death and injured eight more at a city festival on Friday night. The suspect is currently in custody.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office is investigating multiple charges, including murder and suspected membership in the terrorist organization Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the attack and released a video of a masked individual presumably involved in the attack. The suspect had been scheduled for deportation to Bulgaria last year, but those plans failed.

For several days, there's been a heated debate in Germany about enacting stricter immigration policies and taking a tougher stance on refugees. In Thuringia, for instance, CDU leader Mario Voigt has suggested establishing his own detention centers for deportation and establishing a repatriation center.

