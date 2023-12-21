Skip to content
Solar systems on 50 Thuringian state authorities

Electricity is generated with solar systems on the roofs of a total of 50 Thuringian state facilities. The output of the photovoltaic (PV) systems is just under 3100 kilowatts. Of this, 514 kilowatts have been installed this year, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced in Erfurt on Thursday....

A solar park under a cloudy sky. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Electricity is generated with solar systems on the roofs of a total of 50 Thuringian state facilities. The output of the photovoltaic (PV) systems is just under 3100 kilowatts. Of this, 514 kilowatts have been installed this year, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced in Erfurt on Thursday. Around two percent of the total electricity consumption of all state properties is currently generated by PV systems.

The state parliament had already called on the government in 2016 to equip suitable roofs of state-owned properties with solar systems. Since then, a project group from the State Office for Construction and Transport has been working on implementing the decision.

"The public sector must be a role model for the energy transition and climate protection," explained Infrastructure Minister Susanna Karawanskij (Left Party). The installations are a building block on the way to a climate-neutral state administration.

A further 39 solar installations with a planned total output of around 3,000 kilowatts are planned in connection with new construction and refurbishment projects. The aim by 2028 is to generate a total of 10,000 kilowatts of electricity from solar installations on public authorities and state facilities - which would then account for eight percent of electricity consumption. According to forecasts, a maximum of 200 state properties could be considered for the retrofitting of PV systems.

Source: www.stern.de

