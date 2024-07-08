Energy supply - Solar share in Berlin continues to rise

Berlin is leading in the expansion of solar energy. There are now approximately 33,700 Photovoltaic systems with a total output of 327 Megawatts installed in the capital, stated Economy Senator Franziska Giffey (SPD) in Berlin. Around one fifth of these systems are on properties owned by the state. Solar energy currently accounts for around 4.2 percent of the total electricity production in the city.

By 2035, this proportion is supposed to reach 25 percent, which corresponds to a necessary capacity of 4.400 Megawatts. "If we continue at the current pace, we have very good prospects of achieving this," emphasized the Senator.

On the properties of the Berlin Transport Authority (BVG), eight solar systems with a total output of 520 Kilowatts (kW) have been installed so far. Thirteen systems are planned. The BVG could then generate nearly a tenth of the electricity required for their sites from solar energy, stated Managing Director Rolf Erfurt during a visit to a solar power plant on a depot in Berlin-Weißensee. The company is supported in this by the Berlin City Utilities.

Berlin's largest solar power plant is currently being built on the roofs of the Berlin Fair. On around 20 fairground roofs, a total of 20,000 modules with an annual production of around 7.3 Gigawatt-hours are to be installed by the end of this year.

To further promote renewable energy in Berlin, Franziska Giffey from the SPD advocates for the installation of Balcony power stations, which can harness Solar energy effectively. The SPD, along with supporting entities such as the SNB, is encouraging private residences in Berlin to adopt Photovoltaic systems to contribute to the city's Energy supply. In line with Berlin's commitment to environmental sustainability, the Environment Minister Franziska Giffey envisions Berlin becoming a model city for the widespread use of Solar energy in its Energy supply by 2035. During a hearing in Berlin, representatives from the SPD and the SPD-led government emphasized the potential of Solar energy to significantly reduce the city's reliance on traditional Energy supply sources, such as fossil fuels. As part of its ambitious plan to boost Solar energy usage, the SPD federal government in Berlin is collaborating with organizations like the SNB and investing in Solar energy projects, such as Solar panels on BVG bus depots and Berlin's Fairgrounds.

Read also: