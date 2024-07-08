Crime - Soko Kfz catches possible car thieves in Poland

Two individuals suspected of being members of an international car theft gang, who have been under investigation by the Dresden Public Prosecutor's Office for some time, have been arrested in Eastern Poland in the past week. The 36 and 46-year-old men are expected to be extradited to Germany. They, along with another Polish citizen, are accused, according to a statement, of having stolen cars of a particular brand in Germany, especially in Saxony, since 2023.

After the arrest of four gang members in the past, who had already been sentenced, the investigation focused on the organizers and accomplices in Eastern Poland, it was reported. In the border region with Ukraine, the gang is said to have had a transshipment point for the further sale of stolen vehicles and vehicle parts to Eastern Europe.

During the latest searches as part of a joint operation with the Criminal Police of the Voivodeship, numerous pieces of evidence were secured, including theft tools, IT technology, mobile phones, vehicle parts, and documents, which are now being evaluated. The investigation is ongoing.

