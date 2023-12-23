Skip to content
Sokhiev conducts ZDF New Year's Eve concert

Mozart, Richard Strauss and operetta music for the finale: the Sächsische Staatskapelle Dresden will bid farewell to the year 2023 at the ZDF New Year's Eve concert with Tugan Sokhiev on the podium. The orchestra has announced that a total of three of these concert evenings are planned at the...

Mozart, Richard Strauss and operetta music for the finale: the Staatskapelle Dresden will bid farewell to the year 2023 at the ZDF New Year's Eve concert with Tugan Sokhiev on the podium. The orchestra has announced that a total of three of these concert evenings are planned at the Semperoper - on December 29, 30 and 31.

The Staatskapelle is also relying on international stars for the soloists. Like Sokhiev, pianist Igor Levit comes from Russia. South African soprano Golda Schultz, mezzo-soprano Štěpánka Pučálková from the Czech Republic and Ukrainian baritone Iurii Samoilov will also be performing.

The first part of the New Year's Eve concert will feature works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, including one of his most popular piano concertos: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major. Mozart will be followed by excerpts from operas by Richard Strauss, whose work is closely associated with the Semperoper and the Staatskapelle. Strauss had nine of his operas published in Dresden. The concert concludes with an operetta potpourri of classics by Franz Lehár, Johann Strauss (son) and Jacques Offenbach. The concert on December 31 will be recorded by ZDF and broadcast from 5.30 pm.

