Weather - Softened green areas should not be walked on
Green spaces softened by the floods should not be entered. This was pointed out by the city of Cuxhaven on Thursday. "The damp ground conditions pose a potential danger and walking on the softened green areas can lead to damage that impairs the dyke's ability to withstand storm surges," it said in a statement. Only the paved dyke paths should be used.
Source: www.stern.de